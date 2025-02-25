4-year-old boy dead after being hit by semi in Ohio neighborhood

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A 4-year-old boy died after being hit by a semi-truck in an Ohio neighborhood on Monday, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:28 p.m. on Autumnview Drive in Batavia Township in Clermont County.

A preliminary investigation found that a 51-year-old woman was driving a Freightliner truck at the time of the crash.

The woman turned around in a cul-de-sac on Autumnview Drive and stopped.

As the truck began to move, a 4-year-old boy riding a wagon went into the roadway and was hit, according to the spokesperson.

The boy sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The spokesperson said he later died from his injuries in the hospital.

The semi-truck driver was not injured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post.

