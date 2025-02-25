Authorities investigating reported crash involving train in Dayton

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating after reports of a crash involving a train in Dayton, according to a Dayton Police Department Sergeant on scene.

The crash occurred along W Washington Street on the railroad tracks around midnight.

The sergeant said the car involved in the crash left the scene.

Police will have the street blocked as they continue to investigate.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

