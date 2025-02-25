Local nursing home resident tests positive for Legionnaires’ disease

TROY, Miami County — A resident at a rehabilitation facility in Miami County has tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease.

Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Administrator April Steinberg confirmed the case to News Center 7 on Monday, Feb. 24.

Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia that can become serious.

Someone can get the disease if they breathe in small water droplets containing the bacteria.

It is not spread from person to person, but instead from man-made water sources like pipes, showers, and bathtubs.

The resident is currently being treated at the facility, according to Steinberg.

Troy Rehab has brought in an independent laboratory group to test the water and scan for bacteria throughout the facility.

“If found, we will undertake a treatment plan to disinfect the system, kill any Legionella, and prevent more from growing,” Steinberg said.

The facility has instituted several “best practices” to stop the spread and effect of Legionella.

“These include installing high-filtration water taps in the single affected nursing unit, and mounting high-filtration showerheads throughout the facility. These fixtures extract Legionella and render the water safe for drinking, bathing, cooking, and more,” Steinberg said.

The facility has been in contact with the Ohio Department of Health and will continue working with it to protect everyone.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a single resident at Troy Rehab tested positive for Legionella, but Steinberg doesn’t believe this case is related.

We will continue to follow this story.

