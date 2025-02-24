‘Should be able to go outside;’ 2 hospitalized after separate dog attacks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in the hospital and one dog is dead after a series of dog attacks in Springfield on Saturday.

The attacks began on West Liberty Street where an 11-year-old boy was mauled, then continued onto a bike path near Noel Drive.

Rashaad Abston is the 11-year-old boy’s uncle.

He said the boy was outside playing with a half dozen children behind his home when the attack occurred.

“They’re small children, they’re not, they’re not big people, they can’t really fight it off,” Abston said.

Springfield police received calls about another dog attack, believed to involve the same two dogs, around 15 minutes later.

