Woman formally charged after argument at Family Dollar leads to shooting

dayton — A woman has been formally charged after being accused of a shooting at a Family Dollar store in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Lisa Pettet, 31, on one count of felonious assault and a count of improper handling of a fire in a motor vehicle, according to a grand jury report.

TRENDING STORIES:

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman facing charges after argument at Family Dollar store leads to shooting

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton Police responded to reports of a felonious assault at the Family Dollar at the 600 block of Troy Street at 1:40 p.m. back on Feb. 14.

Officers found a shattered front window when they arrived on the scene.

The incident started when Pettet got into an argument with a cashier about her EBT card not working, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The manager eventually stepped in to help.

After Pettet left the store, she got into a Dodge van and drove past the front of the store.

Court records indicate that Pettet reportedly pointed a gun out of the driver’s window and fired a shot at the store.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video.

Police learned that Pettet was related to a former employee.

They went to the former employee’s house and found Pettet there. Officers saw a spent 9mm casing in plain view on the driver’s seat of the van.

After initially denying shooting the store, she “stated she meant to shoot over the building and not at it,” according to court records.

Pettet is not in custody. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 11.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group