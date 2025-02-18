Woman facing charges after argument at Family Dollar store leads to shooting

DAYTON — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot at a Family Dollar store in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lisa Pettet, 31, is facing two counts of felonious assault and two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton police responded to reports of a felonious assault at the Family Dollar at 645 Troy Street at 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Officers found a shattered front window when they arrived on scene.

The incident started when Pettet got into an argument with a cashier about her EBT card not working, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The manager eventually stepped in to help.

After Pettet left the store, she got into a Dodge van and drove past the front of the store.

Court records indicate that Pettet reportedly pointed a gun out of the driver’s window and fired a shot at the store.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video.

Police learned that Petter was related to a former employee.

They went to the former employee’s house and found Pettet there. Officers saw a spent 9mm casing in plain view on the driver’s seat of the van.

After initially denying shooting the store, she “stated she meant to shoot over the building and not at it,” according to court records.

Petter was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 24.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group