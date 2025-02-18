Voice of America Center temporarily changed to ‘Voice of Mexico Center’ on Google

WEST CHESTER — The Voice of America Centre mall’s name was temporarily changed on Google search results to the “Voice of Mexico Center.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Monday when you searched for the location on Google or Google Maps, it shows as the Voice of Mexico Center, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The outdoor shopping center is located in West Chester, off Voice of America Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mid Atlantic Properties, the developer of Voice of America Centre, told WCPO they’re aware of the listing.

By Monday afternoon, the name was changed back.

However, as of Tuesday morning when you search Voice of America MetroPark “Voice of Mexico MetroPark” comes up in results.

The timing of the change comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”

We will continue to follow this story.

Voice of America MetroPark is renamed to Voice of Mexico MetroPark on Google. (Google)





[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group