Ohio lawmaker introduces ‘Boneless Wing Bill’

COLUMBUS — A state lawmaker has introduced a new bill that aims to hold food companies accountable.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State Senator William Demora (D - District 25) introduced Senate Bill 38, also known as the “Boneless Wing Bill”, on January 28.

TRENDING STORIES:

The bill intends to “provide for a reasonable expectation test in determining liability for injury caused by consumption of food containing a substance injurious to health and for the jury to make that determination.”

It stems from a viral Ohio Supreme Court ruling from the summer of 2024.

The state’s highest court ruled against a man who sued a restaurant in 2017 after he swallowed a boneless wing that had a bone in it.

He said this led to medical issues.

The ruling stated that the customer who ordered the boneless chicken wings could have reasonably expected to find a piece of bone in his meal and guarded against swallowing it.

Right now, Senate Bill 38 is in committee.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group