Venomous snake found in box of bananas at grocery store

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Grocery store workers in New Hampshire got quite a surprise when a venomous snake was found in a recent shipment of bananas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A conservation officer responded to a Market Basket supermarket in southern New Hampshire on Saturday after an employee called about the discovery, New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief officials shared on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said that the “unwanted hitchhiker” was a two-foot-long Ornate Cat-Eyed snake, a mildly venomous snake species native to Ecuador.

The snake was unharmed and rehomed with a reptile refuge and sanctuary.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group