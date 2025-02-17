Deputies rescue ‘severely malnourished’ horses, goats; man facing animal cruelty charges

MARION COUNTY — Deputies arrested a man after finding dead and malnourished animals in Ohio.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies and a humane agent responded to reports of a horse stuck in a pasture fence on Thursday, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

A deputy found a black and white horse stuck in the fence.

“The horse was still alive, however, it was severely emaciated, and it was evident that the horse had been struggling to stand for quite some time,” the sheriff’s office said.

They freed the horse with the help of a neighbor and contacted a veterinarian due to the horse’s condition.

Deputies found seven dead horses while investigating the property, including four inside a barn with other living horses.

The other three were in an area behind the barn, the sheriff’s stated.

They rescued 11 horses and two goats.

“Each of these animals was severely and emaciated,” said the sheriff’s office. “Unfortunately, the horse that prompted the original call was humanely euthanized on-site under the advice of the veterinarian.

Deputies arrested 71-year-old Marlin Rae Adkins on 18 counts of cruelty to animals and three counts of failure to register a canine.

Our news partner WBNS in Columbus says veterinarians are conducting more investigations into the condition of the rescued animals. More charges could be filed.

