STAY INFORMED: Schools announce delays after wintry weather moves through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Some schools have announced delays after wintry weather moved through the region on Sunday.

Richmond Community Schools in Wayne County, Indiana, is delayed for two hours on Monday.

Randolph Eastern School Corporation in Randolph County, Indiana has a one hour and thirty-minute delay on Monday.

Randolph Central School Corporation in Randolph County will have a two-hour delay on Monday.

Edison State Community College in Miami County is delayed two hours on Monday.

Some businesses have also announced delayed hours for Monday.

Dolly Packaging Assembly and Fulfillment in Tipp City has been delayed 2 hours on Monday.

We will update this story.

