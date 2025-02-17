1 in custody after large police presence in Huber Heights neighborhood

HUBER HEIGHTS — One person is in custody after a large police presence in a Huber Heights neighborhood Sunday night, according to a Huber Heights police sergeant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to reports of a suicidal subject in the 8000 block of Emeraldgate Drive before 7 p.m.

The sergeant on scene said the call became a domestic violence incident.

Video from the scene shows several Huber Heights police cruisers blocking off the street and officers with weapons.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt during this incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group