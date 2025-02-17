Snow emergency issued for area counties; What does it mean?

MIAMI VALLEY — Snow emergencies have been issued after accumulating snow fell across the region.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando continues to TRACK travel conditions. They will have the latest TIMING and IMPACTS of these colder temperatures this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

COUNTIES UNDER LEVEL 1 SNOW ADVISORY:

Darke County

COUNTIES UNDER LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY:

Clark County

Preble County

Clinton County

Mercer County

COUNTIES UNDER LEVEL 2 SNOW EMERGENCY:

Champaign County

Logan County

Auglaize County

Randolph and Wayne counties in Indiana are under a Travel Advisory.

Union County is under a Travel Watch.

We will continue to update this story.

WHAT ARE SNOW EMERGENCIES?

Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level.

>> Live Doppler 7 Radar

Since 1994, county sheriffs have had the authority to issue snow emergencies, using guidelines given by the state.

>> Winter Weather Awareness: What to have in your emergency car kit

SNOW EMERGENCY DEFINITIONS

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group