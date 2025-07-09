Dayton man involved in deadly motorcycle crash on interstate on-ramp

SHARONVILLE, Hamilton County — A 19-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hamilton County Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on the on-ramp from Interstate 75 to Interstate 275 in Sharonville after 12:30 p.m.
William Loebker, 19, of Milford, died as a result of this crash, the spokesperson said.
A preliminary investigation found that a Kawasaki Ninja 600 motorcycle and a Peterbilt 579 semi truck were merging onto the on-ramp to I-275 eastbound when the crash occurred.
While driving on the ramp, Loebker struck the rear of the semi-truck, the spokesperson said.
A 33-year-old man from Dayton was driving the semi at the time of the crash.
Loebker was pronounced dead on scene and the semi-truck driver was not injured.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Cincinnati post.
