Man in multi-county police chase, SWAT standoff gets prison time for federal child porn charges

WARREN COUNTY — The man responsible for a multi-county, high-speed police chase that ended in a train crash two years ago will spend the next three decades in prison.
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Johnathon Brown, 34, of Hamilton, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for federal child pornography crimes on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Justice.
Court records said Brown hid outside bedroom windows and put cameras inside a laundry basket to record minors as they got out of the shower.
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“He told victims he needed to see their bodies for ‘medical reasons,’” the department said.
Brown also groomed a teenager, which started when she was 15 years old.
He eventually solicited pictures and sexual behaviors from the victim.
“The defendant used emotional ploys of suicide or self-harm to manipulate the teenager,” the department said.
Brown pleaded guilty to producing and attempting to produce child pornography in October 2025, according to the department.
>>RELATED: State patrol explains what led up to police chase, SWAT standoff ending in Miamisburg
In August 2024, authorities found Brown at a Montgomery County hotel with the victim.
Brown then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended after he intentionally crashed into a train in Miamisburg, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
He didn’t surrender until law enforcement deployed tear gas and a K9 officer during a SWAT standoff.
Brown pleaded no contest to his initial charges of felonious assault and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer in April 2025.
His other state charges were dismissed, according to Warren County Court of Common Pleas records.
Brown remains booked in the Butler County Jail on a federal hold.
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