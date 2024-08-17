Law enforcement explains what led up to police chase, SWAT standoff ending in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A 32-year-old man is in custody after a multi-county police chase and SWAT standoff on Friday.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson will break down what happened before and after this chase LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

>>RELATED: State patrol identifies suspect in police chase, hour-long SWAT standoff in Miamisburg

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified Johnathon E. Brown, of Hamilton, as the suspect.

Around noon, several southwestern Ohio law enforcement agencies and state patrol were advised to look out for a stolen Chevrolet Silverado that was involved in an incident in Butler Township, according to a spokesperson from OSHP.

Additional information on the specific incident was not immediately available.

Two hours later, a Franklin Police Department officer located the truck and tried to stop it on I-75 SB near Franklin Lebanon Road. Brown took off and a pursuit began.

The chase ended on W. Linden Avenue near N. Riverview Avenue in Miamisburg after Brown drove into the side of a CSX train.

Brown refused to exit the truck and a SWAT standoff began.

A spokesperson with OSHP said Brown was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

>>RELATED: It was crazy;’ High school student films SWAT standoff suspect crashing truck into moving train

Lynn Harrington lives in Washington Township but was on her way to pick up food in Miamisburg when she saw the law enforcement and first responder presence.

“I think I counted about eight police cars or more, and then the fire engines and ambulance and it’s kind of scary, especially in a small town like this,” Washington said.

Brown is facing preliminary charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

We will continue to follow this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 SWAT standoff near Linden Ave. bridge in Miamisburg Eric Higgenbotham/Sky7 Drone

©2024 Cox Media Group