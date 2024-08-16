Students released to anxious, grateful parents after SWAT standoff prompts lockdowns in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Parents are allowed to pick up their children and school buses have been released after a lockdown in Miamisburg Friday afternoon, according to a message from the district.

>>PHOTOS: SWAT involved in ongoing standoff near busy Miamisburg bridge

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson will speak to Miamisburg parents about this incident LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

Around 2:30 p.m., many law enforcement officers were spotted in the area of West Linden Avenue and South Riverview.

Miamisburg Police Department Lieutenant Will Ring told News Center 7 that a multi-county police chase ended in the area when the suspect crashed into a train.

This presence prompted a nearly 2-hour lockdown for Miamisburg City Schools.

Around 3:15 p.m., Miamisburg City Schools parents received a message saying, “All of our students are safe & in their buildings.”

“We have an active police situation in the downtown area. Law enforcement has advised us that all students remain in their buildings until further notice. We cannot move buses at this time. Additional information will be forthcoming,” the message continued.

In a second statement around 3:30 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol told the district no buses can leave the school buildings.

Parents were told they could pick up their children from their schools, but they must follow sign-out procedures.

>>RELATED: Man barricaded in car after slamming into train during chase; Suspect believed to be armed

“Please be patient as we work through this with law enforcement and follow procedures to ensure that your student is picked up safely,” the second message said.

Around 4:30 p.m., state patrol told the district it was safe to release school buses. The district began dismissing Miamisburg Middle School students on their buses.

“Parents of MMS students who are picking up their children, please text or call them to let them know you are in the parking lot. Buses will go to elementary schools after their middle school routes if needed,” the third statement said.

The Medlar View Elementary School lockdown was lifted around 4:50 p.m., according to a fourth statement to parents.

“If you have an Aberdeen address, you may meet your child at the front entrance of the building. We will be checking ID’s before release,” the statement said.

Miamisburg parent Justin Ward said he was happy with the communication from the district.

“Oh, I thought Miamisburg City Schools communicated great. They let you know that everyone was safe and we were in lockdown, and, you know, he was safe at the end of the day, got his phone so I was able to communicate with him and a little bit of line, but no big deal. So safety first, always,” Ward said.

We will continue to follow this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 SWAT standoff near Linden Ave. bridge in Miamisburg Eric Higgenbotham/Sky7 Drone

©2024 Cox Media Group