Large police presence reported in Miamisburg after chase; Schools on lockdown in area

MIAMISBURG — A large police presence has been reported in Miamisburg Friday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. a large number of law enforcement officers were spotted in the area of West Linden Avenue and South Riverview.

The Linden Avenue bridge is blocked in the area, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Miamisburg City Schools sent a notification to parents notifying them that the schools are locked down.

“Attention families: All of our students are safe & in their buildings. We have an active police situation in the downtown area. Law enforcement has advised us that all students remain in their buildings until further notice. We cannot move buses at this time. Additional information will be forthcoming.” the notification states.

A sergeant with regional dispatch said that they were notified by Ohio State Highway Patrol that a chase began in the Middletown area and went into Montgomery County.

Further details were not available.

