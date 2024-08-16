‘It was crazy;’ High school student films SWAT standoff suspect crashing truck into moving train

MIAMISBURG — A 16-year-old high school student captured video showing a police pursuit turn into a SWAT standoff in Miamisburg.

Around 2:30 p.m., several law enforcement officers were spotted blocking off a bridge around West Linden Avenue and South Riverview.

Miamisburg Police Department Lieutenant Will Ring said a multi-county police chase ended in the area when the suspect crashed into a train.

Hunter Bond was coming home from school when he saw the large presence on the bridge.

He got out of his car and started filming the incident.

Seconds later, the suspect vehicle began driving and crashed into an oncoming train.

“I saw it on the bridge, then I heard him trying to take off, I heard the tires squealing. And then it kept going and then the train was coming, and I saw him hit the train and spun out,” Bond said.

