Local

‘It was crazy;’ High school student films SWAT standoff suspect crashing truck into moving train

By WHIO Staff

SWAT standoff near Linden Ave. bridge in Miamisburg SWAT standoff near Linden Ave. bridge in Miamisburg (IWitness 7)

By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — A 16-year-old high school student captured video showing a police pursuit turn into a SWAT standoff in Miamisburg.

News Center 7′s John Bedell talks to the student about what he saw happen LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Around 2:30 p.m., several law enforcement officers were spotted blocking off a bridge around West Linden Avenue and South Riverview.

>>PHOTOS: SWAT involved in ongoing standoff near busy Miamisburg bridge

Miamisburg Police Department Lieutenant Will Ring said a multi-county police chase ended in the area when the suspect crashed into a train.

Hunter Bond was coming home from school when he saw the large presence on the bridge.

He got out of his car and started filming the incident.

>>RELATED: Man barricaded in car after slamming into train during chase; Suspect believed to be armed

Seconds later, the suspect vehicle began driving and crashed into an oncoming train.

“I saw it on the bridge, then I heard him trying to take off, I heard the tires squealing. And then it kept going and then the train was coming, and I saw him hit the train and spun out,” Bond said.

Image 1 of 29

SWAT standoff near Linden Ave. bridge in Miamisburg Eric Higgenbotham/Sky7 Drone

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read