UPDATE: Officers investigating after 1 shot in Downtown Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:10 a.m.

Officers are investigating after a person was shot in Downtown Dayton Friday morning.

Dayton officers and medics responded dispatched to 27 S. Jefferson Street around 7:23 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

“Upon arrival, we discovered an individual had been shot,” Major Jason Hall told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz. “That individual was removed to the hospital by medics,” he said.”

He would not confirm the age of the victim or what led to the shooting.

Photos from the scene show officers have blocked off S. Jefferson Street. Hershovitz said the scene cleared just after 8:30 a.m.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that someone came into a business after being shot.

“He’s shot in his stomach.”

We will update this story.

