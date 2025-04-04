Flood Watch, strong storms possible this weekend; Flood Advisory for parts of region

MIAMI VALLEY — Flooding is a concern for the Miami Valley as we may face rain and strong storms this weekend.
A Flood Advisory has also been issued for Warren and Clinton counties until 8 a.m.
A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire region until Sunday morning.
The Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to monitor the latest timing for rain and thunder. Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn will provide the latest timing and track live on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7 a.m.
We could see rain this morning and areas of high water possible especially south of Interstate 70.
Dunn says we could see the chance for rain and a few storms today.
“One or two may become strong. Wind is the primary threat,” he said.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Miami Valley under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today, a Level 1 out of 5.
There will be more chances for heavy rain on Saturday.
The SPC has the southern parts of the Miami Valley under a moderate risk for severe storms, Level 2 out of 5. The rest of the region is under a marginal risk.
“This is for a line that will be moving through during the early morning hours. Wind is the main risk,” said Dunn.
The region may see between four to eight inches of total rainfall through Sunday.
We will update this story.
