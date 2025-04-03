I-Team: Feds seize millions in local assets tied to Chinese money laundering operation, docs say

MORAINE — Newly-filed court records detail what federal prosecutors call a “sophisticated” multi-million dollar money laundering organization operating in the Miami Valley.

This is connected to the search warrant raids at the Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine and nearly 30 other properties around the Miami Valley that News Center 7 reported on last summer. It’s part of a years-long investigation.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, prosecutors say a group of several Chinese business owners created dozens of businesses to house, transport, and employ illegal immigrants at several factories, including the Fuyao plant in Moraine.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says those workers lived in several homes all over the Miami Valley. In court documents, federal prosecutors with the DOJ described the homes as “family-style hotels” that they say they connected to the money laundering organization.

News Center 7 watched Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), along with other law enforcement agencies, raid several of those homes and the Fuyao plant in July.

An HSI spokesperson declined to comment on Wednesday.

In court records, investigators described seizing bank accounts, properties, and nine large passenger vans that they say were used to take workers to and from the Fuyao plant and other factories.

At the time of the raids, Fuyao told News Center 7 it did not believe the company was the focus of the investigation, saying instead Fuyao believed it involved a “certain contractor and its entities.”

In the new filing, federal prosecutors say as of this past October, at least 11 of the LLCs they named in court documents have received direct payments from Fuyao totaling more than $126 million.

The DOJ says the LLC owners used at least $10 million of that money to buy things like houses, cars, and luxury items and that using illegal immigrant workers helped their LLCs make money.

In court documents, investigators describe how they followed the money by connecting bank account transfers, common mailing addresses, and property purchases.

As of the time of this report, no criminal charges have been filed. This is a civil case.

News Center 7 reached out to Fuyao for comment Thursday afternoon. A company spokesperson said, “We are unable to comment on ongoing legal matters.”

Fuyao Glass America has become one of the world’s largest auto glass production facilities. It’s a subsidiary of the Chinese Fuyao Glass Industry Group.

According to their website, General Motors, Ford, BMW, Honda, Bentley, and others use Fuyao glass in their newly manufactured automobiles.

The company says it has invested $700 million in the United States and created 1,700 new jobs in the Midwest.

