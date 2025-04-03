Driver drops doughnut, causes multi-car crash in Ohio

GEAUGA COUNTY — A distracted driver trying to enjoy a doughnut caused a multi-vehicle crash in northern Ohio on Wednesday.

The crash happened in Thompson Township, which is in Geauga County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver who caused the crash was having a doughnut and coffee when they dropped the doughnut, according to WOIO in Cleveland. That caused the vehicle to crash into oncoming traffic.

Three vehicles ended up being involved in the crash.

Two people, including one who had to be cut out of one car, were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, WOIO reported.

A third person was treated on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

