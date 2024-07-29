Fuyao Glass releases statement after Homeland Security, IRS raids

MORAINE — Fuyao Glass America has released a statement after being a part of a Homeland Security raid on Friday.

HSI, in collaboration with IRS Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement agencies, executed federal search warrants at Fuyao Glass America and 27 other locations in Dayton, Liberty Township, Miamisburg, Moraine, and West Carrollton on Friday.

The search warrants are part of an “ongoing criminal investigation” looking into allegations of financial crimes and labor exploitation. On Friday afternoon, Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey said they were also investigating allegations of money laundering and possible human smuggling.

A spokesperson for Fuyao Glass America released the following statement on Monday:

“Last Friday, July 26th, 2024, federal government agents and supporting local law enforcement officers visited Fuyao Glass America, Inc. (“FGA”) as part of an investigation which we believe involves certain contractor and its entities. While we believe FGA is not the target of this investigation, the Company intends to cooperate fully with the investigation. As a result, part of our first shift and the second shift operations were suspended. FGA has resumed production in the third shift on the same day and we believe our production and delivery will not be impacted.” — Fuyao Glass America, Inc. Community Relations Manager

News Center 7 crews reported seeing members of the U.S. Border Patrol at some locations, in addition to HSI investigators. As News Center 7 previously reported, our team was on the scene at several locations, including Xenia Avenue in Dayton, Wyoming Street in Dayton, and Loris Drive in Miami Twp.

Our crews saw agents detain people at several of the homes they searched with zip-ties, including about a dozen people at a home on Irving Avenue in Dayton.

Matt Humerick, of Dayton, told News Center 7 that the home of Irving Avenue changed ownership a couple of years ago. He and his family have seen people they believe were being transported to Fuyao for work shifts at all hours.

“All throughout the day, they will come out, go to work,” Humerick said. “12, 13, 4 hours later [they’d] get dropped back off but all through the day, every hour, hour and a half.”

Homeland Security would not confirm if anyone was taken into custody during Friday’s raids.

“Law enforcement is working diligently to identify victims, to provide them services, and to gather evidence relevant to the investigation,” Murphey said.

News Center 7 has learned from tips that agents from several agencies may have started looking into Fuyao’s Moraine plant as far back as 2021, but Homeland Security would not confirm that.

