People excited about new discount store opening at former Big Lots location

TROTWOOD — People are excited about a new discount store moving into a closed Big Lots store.

Forman Mills announced on social media that they will open a location at the 5000 block of Salem Avenue.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a Big Lots store was located at this address, but closed after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Forman Mills has three stores in Northern Ohio, but this will be the first store in the Miami Valley.

The company sells discount clothing, toys, home products, and more.

“I think any business coming into this area will be productive,” said Marlene. “Because we need stores, businesses here.”

A woman told News Center 7 she is glad this building won’t be vacant for long.

“I asked my daughter Sherita, and she actually went online, and she pulled it up and said, ‘Mom, they’re going to be selling this and that,’” said Theresa Rabb. “And I was like, good!”

It is unclear when the store will open.

We will update this developing story.

