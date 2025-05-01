‘He needs to be incarcerated;’ School administrator accused of choking student

ST PARIS, Champaign County — Investigators charged an area school administrator after they said he choked a student.

The incident reportedly occurred at Operation Rebirth, a Boys Christian Boarding Academy, in Saint Paris.

Emilio Valdez is facing strangulation and endangering children charges, according to Champagin County Court of Common Pleas records.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Captain Mike Young told News Center 7 that this all started after kids showed up late to school.

“When the students arrived for school that day, they were late, he had a verbal interaction with one of the students and he didn’t like the student’s response, and his response to that was to grab the student by the back of the neck and then under the front of his chin and strangled him and took him to the ground,” Young said.

The sheriff’s office shared a 90-second video of the interaction with News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson.

It shows Valdez put his hands around the 13-year-old’s neck while other students and a teacher watched. At one point, the child’s feet were off the ground.

Young said the teacher was Valdez’s wife.

“We were lucky that we had that video,” Young said.

The video is not public yet due to the student’s age.

A spokesperson from the school provided the following statement to News Center 7.

At this time, Operation Rebirth, Inc. is not providing public comments or participating in interviews related to the ongoing legal proceedings. We appreciate your understanding as we remain focused on the wellbeing of our staff, students and the integrity of the process ahead. — Operation Rebirth Christian Academy spokesperson

