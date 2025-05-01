18-year-old man accused of walking into public library, shooting at employees

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — A man is in jail after a shooting inside a public library in Indiana on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson from the Indiana State Police.

The shooting occurred at the Jackson County Public Library in Seymour just before noon.

An initial investigation found that Emiliano Cuevas-Bravo, 18, of Seymour, reportedly walked into the library and shot a “long gun” at two employees, according to the spokesperson.

One employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear how the employee was injured.

Cuevas-Bravo then walked to the second floor of the library and put the gun on the floor, the spokesperson said.

A patron tackled Cuevas-Bravo to the floor and held him there until authorities arrived on scene.

Seymour police arrived on scene and arrested the 18-year-old shortly after, the spokesperson said.

Indiana State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies, and Indiana Excise Police were on scene minutes later. The Columbus Police Department also responded to help during the investigation.

Investigators later learned that Cuevas-Bravo reportedly went to Seymour High School on Wednesday morning to target a Seymour Police Department School Resource Officer, according to the spokesperson.

He never went inside the school or approached the officer before leaving to go to the library.

The spokesperson said Cuevas-Bravo was booked into the Jackson County Jail on two counts of attempted murder, one count each of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and intimidation.

This shooting remains under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

