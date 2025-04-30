Police sergeant fired after sexual misconduct allegations on verge of getting job back

DAYTON — A police sergeant fired after sexual misconduct allegations is on the verge of getting his job back.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell talks to Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Union Leaders about the next steps LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The FOP filed an appeal on behalf of fired Dayton Police Department Sergeant Joseph Setty, claiming the department’s actions violated union contract guidelines.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Setty was placed on paid leave in March 2023 after more than one woman accused him of sexual assault.

>>RELATED: Dayton police sergeant on unpaid leave following sentencing connected to sex investigation

He ended up pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint and two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct in May 2024.

After the convictions and an internal police hearing, the City of Dayton fired Setty in August.

>>RELATED: Dayton police sergeant fired following sex investigation

The appeal claims the City of Dayton didn’t follow contract guidelines when firing Setty.

Dayton FOP Lodge 44 Union President Sergeant Kyle Thomas said he tries to take emotion out of the issues and look at the facts.

“It’s not because we’re emotional about it, the city didn’t follow the rules,” Thomas said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group