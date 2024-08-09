Dayton police sergeant fired following sex investigation

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department fired a sergeant who was recently sentenced for charges connected to a sex investigation.

Former Sergeant Joseph Setty was fired on August 9 following an administrative investigation and required administrative hearings, according to a spokesperson from the department.

“The decision to terminate Joseph Setty reflects our dedication to maintaining the trust and confidence of our community. We are committed to our core values of professionalism, integrity, fairness, and respect. I will continue to ensure that our officers adhere to the highest ethical standards,” Dayton Police Department Chief Afzal said.

Setty was found guilty of disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint charges on May 8, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He was sentenced to three years of probation on May 30.

DPD placed Setty on unpaid leave on June 3.

Setty created “a condition that was physically offensive” or that presented “a risk of physical harm” on Sept. 25, 2022, according to court documents.

The documents further stated that he “persisted in disorderly conduct” after reasonable warning and being asked to stop.

Setty was first placed on administrative leave in March 2023 after the department learned about the allegations, the spokesperson said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) investigated the allegations, the spokesperson said.

Setty joined the Dayton Police Department in 2006 and became a sergeant in 2016.

