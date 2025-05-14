Can you help? Police searching for 2 baby chick theft suspects

MIDDLETOWN — Do you recognize these suspects?

Middletown Police have asked for the public’s help in finding two theft suspects, according to a social media post.

The department says they are wanted for questioning regarding a theft of baby chicks and a theft of merchandise.

Middletown Police posted security camera images of the suspects carrying loads of merchandise in their arms and getting into a car on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information can call (513) 425-1800 or send Middletown Police a private message on Facebook.

