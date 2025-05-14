Popeyes manager shot in drive-thru over burnt biscuits

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — A Popeye’s manager was shot in the drive-thru over burnt biscuits in North Carolina, according to our sister station WSOC-TV.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at a Popeyes on South Boulevard near Interstate 485 in Charlotte.

WSOC 9’s Hunter Sáenz obtained video that shows different vantage points of the brawl over biscuits.

One video appears to show two men fighting in the parking lot. Then, two shots ring out, and one of the men is left writhing on the ground.

It turns out that they’re both managers at that Popeyes, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

One eyewitness saw it unfold firsthand while he was inside the fast-food restaurant with his family.

“He was going in the back and started arguing with the guy over some burnt biscuits,” the witness said. “He took the plate with the burnt biscuits and threw it on the ground.”

Moments later, dash camera video shows the two men walking out of the Popeyes. Another video from an eyewitness shows the victim throwing punches first, then the suspect pulls out a gun and fires. Seconds later, video shows the suspected gunman walk back into the restaurant as those inside scurry away.

“You always think, ‘He’s going nuts now and will shoot around and that’s it for us,’” one witness told Sáenz.

Nobody else was hurt, and the suspect was seen walking away from the restaurant.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Rodney Wood. He’s currently facing a charge of attempted murder.

The victim was shot twice but is currently recovering.

WSOC-9 reached out to Popeyes to ask how an employee managed to be on the job with a gun, and if any of their policies are changing. We’ll update this article when we hear back.

