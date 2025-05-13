Texas-based chicken restaurant to open 4 locations in the region

DAYTON — Texas-based Layne’s Chicken is eyeing four locations in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Business partners Mauricio Blanco and Marvin Monroy told 1851 Franchise that they are developing four Layne’s in the Dayton region.

Blanco said they are looking to make a “big impact” in the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

Columbus Retail Team also posted on social media that Layne’s is looking for sites to purchase in the area.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers was started in Texas in 1994 and is known for its “soon-to-be-famous” chicken fingers and house-made sauces.

We are working to learn where the locations will be and when they are expected to open.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group