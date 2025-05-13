Police looking for man, woman accused of paying $1K less for items after altering barcodes

Do you recognize these two suspects?

Beavercreek Police are searching for a man and woman accused of “altering barcodes” at the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on May 2.

The department said they went to checkout and paid almost $1,000 less than the actual cost.

Beavercreek Police posted the suspects’ photos on their Facebook page.

They added that the suspects left the store in a gray Chevrolet Malibu.

If you know who they are, call Officer Worley at (937) 426-1225, extension 154, or reach out by email.

