Former longtime school administrator learns punishment for child sex crime

BEAVERCREEK, Greene County — A former longtime area school administrator learned how long he will spend behind bars for a sexual assault case involving a child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Chad Hill, 55, was sentenced to one and a half years in prison and five years of probation, according to Greene County Court of Common Pleas records filed on May 9.

Hill is also required to register as a Tier I sex offender, meaning he must register his address every year for 15 years.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, Hill pleaded guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition and a rape charge was dropped.

Beavercreek police were called to a home on March 9, 2024, about a sex offense.

Police confirmed that the victim in the case was a juvenile, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Hill was employed at Greene County Educational Service Center (ESC) at the time of the offense, but police confirmed the victim was not a student.

Greene County ESC previously told News Center 7 that Hill resigned for “personal reasons” on May 10, 2024.

Hill has worked for several schools over the years. A spokesperson for the Dayton Regional STEM School confirmed he performed “part-time contracted treasurer services” for the school from July 2019 to December 2023.

Hill’s LinkedIn profile shows he previously served as the high school principal for Vandalia-Butler City Schools and New Lebanon Local Schools.

He also previously worked at Huber Heights City Schools, Tecumseh High School, and Madison Local Schools.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group