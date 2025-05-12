Over 70 Big Lots stores to reopen this week; Here’s the full list

OHIO — More than 70 Big Lots stores will reopen this week, a Variety Wholesalers spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.
The discount retailer filed for bankruptcy and closed stores last year, but a new owner was found and stores are starting to reopen, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
Variety Wholesalers is now in control of 219 Big Lots locations and two distribution centers.
The deal to take over the closed Big Lots was cemented in December, with part of the agreement being to operate the stores under the Big Lots brand.
Variety Wholesalers promised “remodeled stores, a large selection of closeout deals and new merchandise categories, including apparel for the family and electronics.”
Dozens of stores have already reopened across the country over the past month.
An additional 75 Big Lots across 12 states will open their doors this week.
Eight of the locations are in Ohio, but only one is in the Miami Valley.
The local Big Lots Store will reopen in Kettering at 2050 E Dorothy Lane on May 15.
The Variety Wholesalers spokesperson provided the following list to News Center 7:
Alabama
- 2821 Montgomery Highway at the Shops on the Circle in Dothan
- 14228 Highway 431 South at the Southgate Shopping Center in Guntersville
- 1100 West Highway 78 at the Parkland Plaza in Jasper
- 5363 C Highway 90 West at the Southview Shopping Center in Mobile
- 5510 McFarland Boulevard at Northwoods Crossing in Northport
Florida
- 146 Southeast Highway 18 at the Kingsbay Plaza in Crystal River
- 9119 Merrill Road in Jacksonville
- 4700 Highway 90 East at Oak Station in Marianna
- 122 South Nova Road at the Rivergate Village Shopping Center in Ormond Beach
- 225 S Tyndall Pkwy at the Beacon Plaza in Panama City
Georgia
- 4125 Highway 20 at Lee’s Crossing in Buford
- 260 Merchants Drive, Highway 278, State Route 6 in Dallas
- 2960 Canton Highway at the Market Square in Marietta
- 3791 South Cobb Drive, Suite G at King Springs Shopping Center in Smyrna
- 2305 East First Street at Brice Square in Vidalia
- 1803 Knight Avenue at the Satilla Square Shopping Center in Waycross
Kentucky
- 400 Campbellsville Bypass in Campbellsville
- 294 Village Lane at the Hazard Village Shopping Center in Hazard
- 845 Main St. at Carnaby Square in London
- 102 North 12th Street at Food City in Middlesboro
- 345 North Highway 27 at the Somerset Plaza, Suite 4 in Somerset
- 659 24th Street in Port Huron
- 14333 Eureka Road in Southgate
Mississippi
- 8 75 Stateline Road in Southhaven
North Carolina
- 601 Park Street at The Abbey Plaza in Belmont
- 1811 South Church Street at the Grove Park Plaza in Burlington
- 1140 West Broad Street at Cumberland Square in Dunn
- 685 South Hughes Blvd in Elizabeth City
- 3915 Ramsey Street at the Northgate Crossing in Fayetteville
- 3910 Raeford Road in Fayetteville
- 3718 Battleground Avenue at the Battleground Plaza in Greensboro
- 609 Greenville Boulevard at the Market Place Shopping Center in Greenville
- 810 Winston Road at the Nor-Lex Shopping Center in Lexington
- 403 N. Generals Boulevard at the Lincoln Center in Lincolnton
- 376 West Plaza Drive at the Mooresville Festival Shopping Center in Mooresville
- 1403 S. Pollack Street at the Johnston Square Shopping Center in Selma
- 1730 East Dixon Boulevard A&B at Shelby Marketplace in Shelby
- 1020 Crossroads Drive at the Crossroads Shopping Center, in Statesville
- 1700 Raleigh Road (Suite 104) at the Forest Hills Centre in Wilson
Ohio
- 2837 Winchester Pike in Columbus
- 4260 West Broad Street in Columbus
- 825 Cleveland Street at the Elyria Shopping Center in Elyria
- 1800 East State Street at the Applewood Valley in Fremont
- 3961 Hoover Road in Grove City
- 2120 East Dorothy Lane at the Kettering Town Center in Kettering
- 1710 E Main Street at the East Main Shopping Center in Lancaster
- 3946 West Alexis Road in Toledo
Pennsylvania
- 2431 New Berwick Highway in Bloomsburg
- 3437 Simpson Ferry Road at the Hills Shopping Center in Camp Hill
- 467 West Penn Ave at the Cleona Square in Cleona
- 690 Shaffer Road at the Du Bois Mall in Du Bois
- 751 Milford Road at the Eagles Glen Shopping Plaza in East Stroudsburg
- 2215 W. 12th Street at Pittsburgh Commons in Erie
- Route 8N, PO Box 1023 at the Jamesway Shopping Center in Franklin
- 1241 E. Blakeslee Boulevard in the Carbon Plaza Mall in Lehighton
- 820 Water Street at the Downtown Meadville Mall in Meadville
- 2611 Elwood Road, Route 65 in New Castle
South Carolina
- 339 Bypass 72 Northwest at the Northgate Shopping Center in Greenwood
- 433 Columbia Ave at Lexington Village in Lexington
- 207 Oconee Square Drive at the Oconee Square Shopping Center in Seneca
- 3230 Augusta Road at the Woodberry Plaza in West Columbia
Tennessee
- 116 S Hall Road in Alcoa
- 1475 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy at the Greeneville Shopping Center in Greeneville
- 264 East Broadway in Jefferson City
- 3110 East Oakland Avenue at Ken’s Plaza Shopping Center in Johnson City
- 2342 E. Andrew Johnson Highway at the Ingles Shopping Center in Morristown
- 205 Forks of the River Parkway at the Forks of The River Shopping Center in Sevierville
Virginia
- 2660 Weir Place at the Weir Place Plaza in Chester
- 10611 Courthouse Road at the Breezewood Shopping Center in Fredericksburg
- 10001 Hull Street Road at Oxbridge Square in North Chesterfield
- 5260 Oaklawn Blvd at The Crossings in North Prince George
- 4318 George Washington Memorial Highway at Heritage Square in Yorktown
West Virginia
- US Route 21 & W. Virginia Route 16 in Beckley
- US Route 19 in Oak Hill
- 1350 Stafford Drive in Princeton
