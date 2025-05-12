Over 70 Big Lots stores to reopen this week; Here’s the full list

OHIO — More than 70 Big Lots stores will reopen this week, a Variety Wholesalers spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.

The discount retailer filed for bankruptcy and closed stores last year, but a new owner was found and stores are starting to reopen, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Variety Wholesalers is now in control of 219 Big Lots locations and two distribution centers.

The deal to take over the closed Big Lots was cemented in December, with part of the agreement being to operate the stores under the Big Lots brand.

Variety Wholesalers promised “remodeled stores, a large selection of closeout deals and new merchandise categories, including apparel for the family and electronics.”

Dozens of stores have already reopened across the country over the past month.

An additional 75 Big Lots across 12 states will open their doors this week.

Eight of the locations are in Ohio, but only one is in the Miami Valley.

The local Big Lots Store will reopen in Kettering at 2050 E Dorothy Lane on May 15.

The Variety Wholesalers spokesperson provided the following list to News Center 7:

Alabama

2821 Montgomery Highway at the Shops on the Circle in Dothan

14228 Highway 431 South at the Southgate Shopping Center in Guntersville

1100 West Highway 78 at the Parkland Plaza in Jasper

5363 C Highway 90 West at the Southview Shopping Center in Mobile

5510 McFarland Boulevard at Northwoods Crossing in Northport

Florida

146 Southeast Highway 18 at the Kingsbay Plaza in Crystal River

9119 Merrill Road in Jacksonville

4700 Highway 90 East at Oak Station in Marianna

122 South Nova Road at the Rivergate Village Shopping Center in Ormond Beach

225 S Tyndall Pkwy at the Beacon Plaza in Panama City

Georgia

4125 Highway 20 at Lee’s Crossing in Buford

260 Merchants Drive, Highway 278, State Route 6 in Dallas

2960 Canton Highway at the Market Square in Marietta

3791 South Cobb Drive, Suite G at King Springs Shopping Center in Smyrna

2305 East First Street at Brice Square in Vidalia

1803 Knight Avenue at the Satilla Square Shopping Center in Waycross

Kentucky

400 Campbellsville Bypass in Campbellsville

294 Village Lane at the Hazard Village Shopping Center in Hazard

845 Main St. at Carnaby Square in London

102 North 12th Street at Food City in Middlesboro

345 North Highway 27 at the Somerset Plaza, Suite 4 in Somerset

659 24th Street in Port Huron

14333 Eureka Road in Southgate

Mississippi

8 75 Stateline Road in Southhaven

North Carolina

601 Park Street at The Abbey Plaza in Belmont

1811 South Church Street at the Grove Park Plaza in Burlington

1140 West Broad Street at Cumberland Square in Dunn

685 South Hughes Blvd in Elizabeth City

3915 Ramsey Street at the Northgate Crossing in Fayetteville

3910 Raeford Road in Fayetteville

3718 Battleground Avenue at the Battleground Plaza in Greensboro

609 Greenville Boulevard at the Market Place Shopping Center in Greenville

810 Winston Road at the Nor-Lex Shopping Center in Lexington

403 N. Generals Boulevard at the Lincoln Center in Lincolnton

376 West Plaza Drive at the Mooresville Festival Shopping Center in Mooresville

1403 S. Pollack Street at the Johnston Square Shopping Center in Selma

1730 East Dixon Boulevard A&B at Shelby Marketplace in Shelby

1020 Crossroads Drive at the Crossroads Shopping Center, in Statesville

1700 Raleigh Road (Suite 104) at the Forest Hills Centre in Wilson

Ohio

2837 Winchester Pike in Columbus

4260 West Broad Street in Columbus

825 Cleveland Street at the Elyria Shopping Center in Elyria

1800 East State Street at the Applewood Valley in Fremont

3961 Hoover Road in Grove City

2120 East Dorothy Lane at the Kettering Town Center in Kettering

1710 E Main Street at the East Main Shopping Center in Lancaster

3946 West Alexis Road in Toledo

Pennsylvania

2431 New Berwick Highway in Bloomsburg

3437 Simpson Ferry Road at the Hills Shopping Center in Camp Hill

467 West Penn Ave at the Cleona Square in Cleona

690 Shaffer Road at the Du Bois Mall in Du Bois

751 Milford Road at the Eagles Glen Shopping Plaza in East Stroudsburg

2215 W. 12th Street at Pittsburgh Commons in Erie

Route 8N, PO Box 1023 at the Jamesway Shopping Center in Franklin

1241 E. Blakeslee Boulevard in the Carbon Plaza Mall in Lehighton

820 Water Street at the Downtown Meadville Mall in Meadville

2611 Elwood Road, Route 65 in New Castle

South Carolina

339 Bypass 72 Northwest at the Northgate Shopping Center in Greenwood

433 Columbia Ave at Lexington Village in Lexington

207 Oconee Square Drive at the Oconee Square Shopping Center in Seneca

3230 Augusta Road at the Woodberry Plaza in West Columbia

Tennessee

116 S Hall Road in Alcoa

1475 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy at the Greeneville Shopping Center in Greeneville

264 East Broadway in Jefferson City

3110 East Oakland Avenue at Ken’s Plaza Shopping Center in Johnson City

2342 E. Andrew Johnson Highway at the Ingles Shopping Center in Morristown

205 Forks of the River Parkway at the Forks of The River Shopping Center in Sevierville

Virginia

2660 Weir Place at the Weir Place Plaza in Chester

10611 Courthouse Road at the Breezewood Shopping Center in Fredericksburg

10001 Hull Street Road at Oxbridge Square in North Chesterfield

5260 Oaklawn Blvd at The Crossings in North Prince George

4318 George Washington Memorial Highway at Heritage Square in Yorktown

West Virginia

US Route 21 & W. Virginia Route 16 in Beckley

US Route 19 in Oak Hill

1350 Stafford Drive in Princeton

