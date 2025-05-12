Doctor with improvised explosive devices in his home avoids prison

DAYTON — A Troy doctor who had homemade bombs will not go to prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dr. Steven Werling was back in federal court on Monday to finish his sentencing hearing, which began on April 16. There, he learned he’d be serving five years of probation.

TRENDING STORIES:

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, federal prosecutors asked a judge to give Werling two years behind bars.

“Today’s sentencing, I think, was fair and just, and not lenient,” Jon Paul Rion, Werling’s lawyer, said.

The case against Werling began after an all-out search of his Miami County home in early April 2024. The FBI, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and at least four bomb squads, closed off the home and neighborhood for two full days.

Investigators believed Werling was making improvised explosive devices.

His lawyers said they were only for defensive purposes in case the country were overrun and social order broke down.

Werling eventually pleaded guilty to one federal felony charge of illegally possessing unregistered destructive devices.

>> PHOTOS: FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ investigations in Troy, downtown Dayton

Prosecutors said a two-year prison sentence would send the right message that no one should endanger their community by such a dangerous exercise.

In court, Werling told the judge he has respect for the law and the country, and apologized for any fear, disruption, and inconvenience he caused his neighbors and community.

The judge said this was a most unusual case, and he called an unusual sentence, five years of probation.

“He was a scientist and a doctor, scientist. In a way, experimenting in his basement to be safe in case chaos ensued, those thoughts are well out of his mind now,” Rion told News Center 7.

The judge said Werling is prohibited from owning any guns, ammunition, or explosive devices as part of his probation. If he violates that, a judge can recall him and re-sentence him.

As reported on News Center 7, Werling also has a case reviewing his medical license currently moving through the state medical board.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group