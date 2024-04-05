Court Records: Explosives found during FBI investigation in Troy, Dayton; man arrested

TROY — A man arrested in connection to an FBI investigation in Troy and Downtown Dayton has been charged.

Steven Werling, 53, was charged with one count of possession of dangerous ordnance, according to court documents filed Friday morning in Miami County Municipal Court.

Court documents indicate Werling allegedly had “unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and illegal manufacture or processing explosives.”

The document also said Werling did “manufacture (or possess) an explosive, to wit: an explosive device.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, Werling was arrested and booked into Miami County Jail shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

His arrest came several hours after FBI investigators began conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” at a Troy home on Barnhart Road that belongs to Werlling, according to property records and Miami County Sheriff’s Office records.

A second investigation connected to the one in Troy also took place Thursday in downtown Dayton, around E. Monument Avenue and Taylor Street.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed the investigations and their connections but could not release any additional information “due to this being related to an ongoing investigation.”

The FBI, other law enforcement agencies, and Dayton Police Bomb Squad searched a home and a garage on the property on Barnhart Road.

We’re working to learn more about this investigation and the allegations against Werling. We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

