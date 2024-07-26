Part of man’s finger bitten off during road rage incident in Montgomery County

RIVERSIDE — Part of a 43-year-old man’s finger was bitten off during a road rage incident in Montgomery County last month.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the incident happened at a traffic light on Woodman Drive near US-35 around 12:30 a.m. on June 30.

>>TRENDING: Fuyao plant, nearly 30 other area locations raided in massive Homeland Security investigation

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man standing outside his car covered in blood, according to a Riverside Police incident report.

The victim told officers that the alleged suspect didn’t move when the light turned green, so he honked his horn.

The suspect then got out of his car, approached the victim’s car, and said he wanted to fight, according to the incident report.

Not long after, both men were fighting in the roadway.

>> Corrections officer arrested, placed on unpaid leave after ‘off-duty allegations’

The victim “was able to get on top of the suspect which is when he states the suspect bit down on his finger,” the incident report stated.

The man began screaming for help from oncoming traffic, but no one stopped.

The alleged suspect left the scene before police arrived, according to the police report.

Riverside Police Department Major Angela Jackson told News Center 7 that they are still trying to figure out what happened and who started it.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group