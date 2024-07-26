Homeland Security raid: What is Fuyao Glass America?

MORAINE — Fuyao Glass America Inc. in Moraine is one of the dozens of locations raided by multiple law enforcement agencies on Friday.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said they are working with IRS Criminal Investigations and other law enforcement agencies to conduct search warrants at 28 locations in Dayton, Liberty Township, Miamisburg, Moraine and West Carrollton.

The search warrants are part of an “ongoing criminal investigation” looking into allegations of financial crimes and labor exploitation.

Fuyao Glass America Inc. is a manufacturing plant “wholly owned subsidiary of the global Fuyao Glass Industry Group based in China,” according to a Montgomery County Community and Economic Development case study.

The plant manufactures glass for automobiles.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group leaders picked Moraine as its first North American facility in 2014, according to the case study.

It’s located in the former General Motors (GM) plant at 2301 W Stroop Road.

With the help of the state, county, city development services, and more, the nearly 1.5 million square foot facility opened in 2016.

News Center 7 spoke to Fuyao Glass America President John Gauthier before the facility opened. He said at the time, the plant had more than 2,000 employees.

In 2022, News Center 7 reported that Montgomery County commissioners approved a request from the “Project Sky Team” tied to a $300 million Fuyao Glass America expansion in Moraine to make products for the electric vehicle industry.

The planned expansion promised at least 500 additional jobs and the facility was scheduled to be fully operational in January 2025.

News Center 7 has reached out to Fuyao Glass America Inc. for a statement regarding the raid.

We will continue to follow this story.

