Deadly OVI crash to send woman to prison for 12 years

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman will spend 12-15 years in prison after a drunk driving crash that killed a man and injured his family on April 25, 2024.

Katherine Holder took a plea deal Friday on one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of assault.

According to investigators, the family was driving on US 68 while Katherine Holder was on Fairfield Pike. Holder ran the light at the intersection and hit the family, pushing both cars off the road.

Ryan Botkins, the driver of the other vehicle, was taken to Springfield Medical Center where he died from his injuries. His wife and children were injured, but survived.

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash and suspected that alcohol was a factor for Holder. She failed a field sobriety test at the time of the crash.

“She was found to have a .239 alcohol level,” Kevin Miller, assistant prosecuting attorney, said. “So in this case, she was almost three times the legal limit.”

The intersection where the crash happened, US 68 at Fairfield Pike, is going to be turned into a roundabout. The roundabout is scheduled to be completed by 2028.

