Woman accused of causing crash that killed local father, injured his wife and children indicted

CLARK COUNTY — A woman accused of causing a crash that killed a Yellow Springs father and injured his wife and children has been formally charged.

Katharine Holder, 38, was indicted on Monday by a Clark County grand jury on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, and one count of OVI, the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to News Center 7.

The charges are connected to a crash that happened on April 25 at the intersection of U.S. 68 and Fairfield Pike.

Ryan Botkin, 44, was killed in the crash.

State troopers said Holder allegedly ran through a red light, t-boning the car Botkin was driving.

Botkin’s wife, Amber, and two children, ages 12 and 8, were in the car at the time of the crash. Amber and one of the children were seriously injured, while the other child sustained critical injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

As News Center 7 previously reported, impairment was listed as a suspected factor in the crash.

We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.





