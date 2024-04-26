Woman accused of causing crash that killed local father, injured his wife and children charged

SPRINGFIELD TWP. — A woman is facing felony charges after the Ohio State Highway Patrol said she caused a crash that killed a Yellow Springs father and injured his wife and two children.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Father dead, mother and children seriously injured in Clark County crash on U.S. 68

The crash happened Thursday evening, just after 6 p.m., at the intersection of U.S. 68 and Fairfield Pike in Springfield Township. It killed 44-year-old Ryan Botkin.

Botkin’s wife, Amber Botkin, and their two children, ages 12 and 8, were in the car at the time of the crash. Amber and one of the children were seriously injured, while the other child sustained critical injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

As News Center 7 previously reported, impairment was listed as a suspected factor in the crash.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, prosecutors moved quickly to approve charges against the second driver involved, 38-year-old Katharine Holden. Aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault charges were approved Thursday night and filed against Holden on Friday.

She’s also been charged with misdemeanor counts of OVI, open container, and failure to yield at a red light.

State troopers said Holder allegedly ran through a red light, t-boning the car Botkin was driving.

Craig Sirrincione said the village of Yellow Springs is very “tight-knit” and that he was “horrified” to find out the victims were from Yellow Springs.

“It’s a tragedy to have somebody lost in our community,” Sirrincione said.

