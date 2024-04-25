Multiple-vehicle crash in Clark County shuts down U.S. route until further notice

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Clark County — U.S. 68 north and south in Springfield Twp. remains closed in both directions at Fairfield Pike tonight because of a multiple-vehicle crash that has resulted in several injuries.

>> VIDEO: See stolen car chase that ends with police officer being taken to hospital

News Center 7 has confirmed that at least two medical helicopters were dispatched to the accident, which was reported about 6:13 p.m., according to Clark County Sheriff’s dispatch.

U.S. 68 will remain shut down in both directions until further notice, according to OHGO.com, which is suggesting that drivers use an alternate route. Drivers headed north on U.S. 68 can take Springfield-Xenia Road. If you’re headed east on I-70, you should avoid the exit to U.S. 68 south.

News Center 7 Reporter Malik Patterson is on scene and we will update this developing report as more information becomes available.





©2024 Cox Media Group