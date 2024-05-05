1 dead after falling from stands at Ohio Stadium during commencement ceremony

COLUMBUS — One person is dead after falling at Ohio Stadium during the university’s spring commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon, WBNS reported.

A spokesperson for the Ohio State University said the person fell from the stands, WBNS reported.

Columbus police said medics pronounced the person deceased at 12:25 p.m. The commencement began at noon.

“For anyone affected by today’s incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available,” the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by WBNS.

We will continue updating this story as new details become available.

