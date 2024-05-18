3 dead, 3 hurt after shooting in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Three people are dead and three others are hurt after a shooting in Columbus early Saturday morning, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Around 2:45 a.m., Columbus Division of Police officers were dispatched to the area of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found multiple people who had been shot, WBNS-10 reported.

Columbus Police Deputy Chief Gregory Bodker described it as a “very chaotic scene.”

Two victims died on scene, and the third died at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center before 3:30 a.m., WBNS-10 reported.

The three other victims were transported to nearby hospitals with varying conditions.

Police said two of the victims were hospitalized with stable conditions and the third was in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released and it is unclear what led up to this shooting, WBNS-10 reported.

Bodker said those who witnessed the shooting are cooperating with authorities.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Columbus Division of Police in this investigation.

A spokesperson from Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office released the following statement to WBNS-10:

“Police are still investigating last night’s events so we may better understand what transpired. Although we continue to lead the nation in violent crime reduction with the fewest number of homicides year to date than in the last eight years, this has been a particularly difficult and tragic week for our community and our officers. We will remain vigilant and diligent in our prevention, intervention and enforcement efforts to strengthen safety and security across Columbus.”

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

