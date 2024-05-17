U.S. Marshals looking for Dayton woman indicted for $1.5M theft from Ohio Medicaid

DAYTON — A Dayton woman has been indicted for an alleged $1.5 million theft from the Ohio Medicaid program, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Janay Corbitt, 36, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on eight felony counts. Those include:

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

Aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more (F1)

Identity fraud against a person in a protected class (F1)

Two counts of identity fraud (F2)

Medicaid fraud (F3)

Two counts of forgery (F3)

Corbitt was previously barred from serving as a Medicaid healthcare provider, according to Yost.

An investigation found that Corbitt allegedly stole multiple identities so she could open and operate two fake behavioral health counseling agencies in the Dayton area.

Investigators believe Corbitt also stole several identities of licensed counselors and used their credentials to bill Medicaid for services that were not provided.

According to Yost, Corbitt has allegedly stolen more than $1.8 million from Medicaid.

In 2019, Corbitt was convicted of theft in a separate Medicaid scheme.

She has only paid $6,255 of the more than she owes

She was ordered to pay more than $204,000 to the Medicaid program. So far, she has only paid $6,255.

An arrest warrant was issued for Corbitt and the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) is actively searching for her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

