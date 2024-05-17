‘Really disappointed;’ Local school district employee center of police investigation

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Huber Heights City Schools employee is the focus of a police investigation and parents want answers.

News Center 7 first learned about the investigation on Wednesday and has sent countless requests for more information.

“I don’t know how to take it. I’m actually really disappointed that the school didn’t send a notice out to any of the parents, letting them know that something was going on,” Huber Heights City Schools parent Shonda Enright said.

On Friday, News Center 7 received a statement from the district:

“Huber Heights City Schools is currently investigating an allegation involving a Huber Heights City Schools staff member. As part of this process, we have contacted the Huber Heights Police Division.

Due to this being an active personnel investigation, we are not able to release any information regarding the situation or details surrounding the investigation at this time.”

A spokesperson from the Huber Heights Police Department told News Center 7 that the department is “working to determine if any criminal conduct did occur.”

We will continue to follow this story.





