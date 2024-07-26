Troopers ID motorcyclist dead after crashing into back of semi in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A 38-year-old man is dead after a crash on U.S. 35 in Greene County Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were to a crash on U.S. 35 Eastbound just west of Trebein Road in Beavercreek Township, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

A motorcycle was traveling eastbound on U.S. 35 when it hit the back of a semi.

The motorcycle laid on its side and struck the barrier in the median before coming to a final rest, a preliminary investigation revealed.

The motorcyclist, identified as Sean A. Saulnier, of New Carlisle, died at the scene.

The semi-driver was not hurt.

Eastbound U.S. 35 was closed for several hours before reopening just after 7 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

