UPDATE: All lanes back open on Eastbound U.S. 35 in Greene County after deadly motorcycle crash

GREENE COUNTY — -UPDATE @7:10 a.m.

All lanes are back open on Eastbound U.S. 35 after a deadly motorcycle crash in Greene County early Friday morning.

>>PHOTOS: All lanes closed on EB U-S 35 after deadly motorcycle crash in Greene County

As reported Friday on News Center 7′s Daybreak, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded just after 2:30 a.m. to US-35 eastbound past Orchard Lane on initial reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and semi according to OSHP dispatchers.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz reported that all lanes were back open just after 7 a.m.

We have contacted OSHP for more information on what led to this crash.

News Center 7 will update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

All lanes are closed on Eastbound U.S. 35 after a deadly motorcycle crash in Greene County early Friday morning.

>>PHOTOS: All lanes closed on EB U-S 35 after deadly motorcycle crash in Greene County

As reported Friday on News Center 7′s Daybreak, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded just after 2:30 a.m. to US-35 eastbound past Orchard Lane on initial reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and semi according to OSHP dispatchers.

Video and photos from the scene show that state troopers have closed U.S. 35 eastbound at Orchard Lane.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz says the crash is at least a half mile down the road and traffic is being diverted.

The motorcyclist is confirmed dead, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

WHIO Traffic reporter Jake Magnotta says drivers can exit off N Fairfield Road and turn right on Dayton Xenia Road. Next, travel on Dayton Xenia to Trebein Road and get back to U.S. 35 from Trebein Road.

We have contacted OSHP for more information on what led to this crash.

News Center 7 will update this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Deadly crash on Eastbound U-S 35 in Greene County Photo from: ODOT (ODOT/Credit: ODOT)





©2024 Cox Media Group