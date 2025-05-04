Deputy hit, killed by vehicle identified

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a retired deputy who was killed after being hit by a car while working traffic detail at the University of Cincinnati on Friday.

Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Henderson worked with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for 33 years, according to the sheriff’s office.

“In Deputy Henderson’s early tenure as a Sheriff’s Deputy, I recognized his talent for teaching and presentation. Larry began his journey as a Sheriff’s Office trainer early in his career. He developed an expertise and became an excellent trainer,” Sheriff Charmain McGuffey said in a social media post. “Subsequently, he trained divisions of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that included hundreds of deputy sheriffs. His ability to relate to and touch officers’ lives was extraordinary. We will continue to honor Larry’s life of service.”

According to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati, Henderson was operating a traffic light at Martin Luther King Drive and Burnet Woods when he was hit and killed by a driver.

The driver accused of hitting Henderson is Rodney Hinton Jr., who is the father of a man shot and killed by Cincinnati police the day before the crash, WCPO says.

The sheriff’s office is retiring Henderson’s badge number, #129, in his honor.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will share information on the deputy’s funeral arrangements in the near future.

